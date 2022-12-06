Governor to felicitate ex-servicemen on Flag Day

Vijayawada(NTR District): Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will chair the Armed Forces Flag Day function at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday (December 7), according to Sainik Welfare Brigadier Director V Venkata Reddy.

He said in a statement here on Monday that the Governor would felicitate four Veer Naris, who lost their husbands in 2021-2; two battle-disabled soldiers; one Gallantry Award Winner awarded in 2021; one Second World War Veteran aged 97 years; two District Collectors, who collected maximum funds for Armed Forces Flag Day fund for the welfare of Defence personnel and families; and one Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer. The Governor would present certificates of appreciation to 10 awardees.

The Flag Day is observed on December 7 every year to honour the valiant and martyred, to salute the brave veterans and to enhance the traditional bonds that exist between citizens of the country and Armed Forces. The services rendered by personnel of Army, Navy and Air Force are remembered. The day is used to enlist the public cooperation and support for three basic purposes including rehabilitation of families of battle casualties, welfare of serving personnel and their families and resettlement and welfare of ex-servicemen and their families in general.

Brigadier V Venkata Reddy appealed to the general public and industrialists to contribute liberally to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

The contributions for the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund are exempted from Income Tax under section 80G(5)(vi) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.