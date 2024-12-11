Live
- Dalit, women, and human rights advocated
- CM Mohan Yadav to launch 'Jan Kalyan Parv' on completion of one year in office
- TUWJ Secy: Efforts on to solve journalists’ housing plot issue
- Taapsee Pannu gives ‘Rani’ vibes in black and gold ensemble
- Top 10 Google Searches in India for 2024: A Year in Review
- Nandita Das supports Sheena Chohan’s campaign on Human Rights Day
- Centre, State should resolve issue related to drought aid: SC
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 11 December, 2024
- A Poet Who Inspires Through Words
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surge, check the rates on 11 December, 2024
Just In
Govt committed to completion of ASHLC: Anam Ramanarayana
The high level canal will cater to the irrigation requirements of farmers in Marripadu mandal
Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has said that the government is committed to the completion of Anam Sanjeevareddy High Level Canal (ASHLC) to provide Somasila water to Marripadu mandal for irrigation purpose.
The Minister along with farmers has visited the Ponguru reservoir in Ponguru village of Marripadu mandal on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Anam said that it was proposed to supply water to the agriculture operations to the villages like Padamati Naidu Palle, Ponguru, Isukapalle and Pegallapadu by completing the first phase of ASHLC by March 2026.
On this occasion, the Minister flayed the previous YSR Congress Party government for neglecting the development of Prgallapadu reservoir.
Anam recalled that during his visit to Nellore district, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu he noticed the problems of farmers and sanctioned funds for the completion of ASHLC.
Anam said that the land acquisition was completed for 1,014 acres against proposed 1,300 acres. Process for acquiring the remaining land is in progress.
While responding to the plea of Ponguru farmers for 5 tmcft water from ASHLC, the Minister said that the works would be taken up in a phased manner. Irrigation SE Radha Krishna Murthy, special deputy collector Srinaik and others were present.