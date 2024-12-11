Govt committed to completion of ASHLC: Anam Ramanarayana

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has said that the government is committed to the completion of Anam Sanjeevareddy High Level Canal (ASHLC) to provide Somasila water to Marripadu mandal for irrigation purpose.

The Minister along with farmers has visited the Ponguru reservoir in Ponguru village of Marripadu mandal on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Anam said that it was proposed to supply water to the agriculture operations to the villages like Padamati Naidu Palle, Ponguru, Isukapalle and Pegallapadu by completing the first phase of ASHLC by March 2026.

On this occasion, the Minister flayed the previous YSR Congress Party government for neglecting the development of Prgallapadu reservoir.

Anam recalled that during his visit to Nellore district, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu he noticed the problems of farmers and sanctioned funds for the completion of ASHLC.

Anam said that the land acquisition was completed for 1,014 acres against proposed 1,300 acres. Process for acquiring the remaining land is in progress.

While responding to the plea of Ponguru farmers for 5 tmcft water from ASHLC, the Minister said that the works would be taken up in a phased manner. Irrigation SE Radha Krishna Murthy, special deputy collector Srinaik and others were present.