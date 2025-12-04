Govt committed to farmers’ welfare, says Savitha

Penukonda: BC, EWS Welfare, Handlooms & Textiles Minister S Savitha reiterated that the State Government is fully committed to safeguarding farmers’ interests. Addressing the valedictory session of the ‘Raitanna Mee Kosam’ workshop at Rampuram village on Wednesday, she said the programme had received an overwhelming response from farmers across the region.

Stating that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu understands the hardships faced by the farming community, the Minister noted that the coalition government has delivered significant benefits within a short period. Under the Annadatha Sukhibhava scheme, ₹6,310 crore has been disbursed to over 46.85 lakh farmers, she said.

The government has also extended 90% subsidy for drip irrigation, resulting in a benefit of ₹1,654 crore, along with distribution of quality seeds and fertilizers.

Minister Savitha said the government is promoting crop diversification, organic farming, and millet cultivation to improve profits and ensure better health outcomes.

She added that efforts are underway to transform Rayalaseema into a major horticulture hub and to strengthen the agriculture sector through technology-driven practices.

Penukonda tanks will soon receive water through feeder channels, she assured.Launching a scathing attack on former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, she alleged that farmers were subjected to hardships during the previous regime.

The YSRCP government, she claimed, failed to supply quality seeds and fertilizers, neglected drip irrigation systems, and attempted to impose electricity meters on agricultural motors.

Several public representatives, officials, coalition leaders, and a large number of farmers attended the programme.