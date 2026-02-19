Govt committed to journalists’ welfare: Parthasarathy

Vijayawada: Minister for Information and Housing Kolusu Parthasarathy stated that the media holds a vital place in a democratic and secular society and plays a key role in guiding public opinion. He praised journalists for serving as a powerful force in shaping society and emphasised that the government is firmly committed to their welfare, security, and professional dignity. The Minister unveiled the APUWJ Vijayawada Unit Diary on Wednesday at his chamber in the State Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the media acts as a bridge between the people and the government by bringing public issues to the administration’s attention. Responsible journalism, he noted, strengthens democracy and promotes transparency.

He also congratulated Anvita Group chairman Boppana Achyuta Rao and Director Boppana Nagabhushanam for extending complete sponsorship for the publication of the diary.

APUWJ Vijayawada Unit president Chava Ravi, secretary Daram Venkateswara Rao, Electronic Media Association State president Echuri Siva, treasurer Edukondalu, and union leaders G. Vijay Kumar, Gopinath, Boppana Ravi Kumar, Mallikarjuna Rao, Nageswara Rao and others were present at the event.