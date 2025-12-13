Govt keen on RTC workers’ welfare: Konakalla

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Chairman Konakalla Narayana reaffirmed that the government’s top priority is the protection and revival of the RTC while ensuring welfare of its workforce. He said every issue raised by employees would be resolved in a phased manner with complete commitment from the government.

He inaugurated the State-level conference of National Mazdoor Unity Association (NMUA) at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada on Friday, along with APSRTC Managing Director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, Narayana said RTC’s growth has been possible only because of the dedication and relentless service of workers. He emphasised that the government’s ambitious Stree Shakti scheme succeeded due to the cooperation of officers, staff, and workers. He added that the coalition government is determined to safeguard APSRTC, and workers’ welfare is equally important.

Suggestions from employees are being taken into consideration to strengthen RTC operations, he noted. MD Dwaraka Tirumala Rao appreciated NMUA leaders for consistently highlighting workers’ concerns and said the government is actively addressing them, including clearing pending arrears and moving proposals for PRC implementation for RTC staff.

He stated that while road accidents have increased statewide, APSRTC-related accidents have reduced by nine per cent—a reflection of workers’ commitment to safety. He also said the government is implementing accident insurance, offering Rs 1 crore compensation in accidental deaths and Rs 10 lakh for natural deaths. EHS medical services have also been extended to RTC employees.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohana Rao, former MLC P Ashok Babu, Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted and Gazetted Officers’ (APNGGO) Association President A Vidyasagar, NMUA State president PV Ramana Reddy, general secretary Y Srinivasa Rao, and others spoke in the meeting.

They lauded the government’s responsiveness and reiterated their commitment to protecting workers’ rights.