Govt proposes to start 700 Trupti canteens in State: Narayana

Nellore: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana has said the government is proposed to start as many as 700 Trupti Canteens across the State. He inaugurated newly established Trupti Canteen along with MEPMA MD Tej Bharath under Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) project at Atmakur bus stand center in the city on Monday.
The Minister has said that as part of the initiative to provide economic empowerment to women, the government has initiated Trupti Canteens under Smart Bazar Concept. The aim of the government in initiating Trupti Canteens is to transform poor women as Industrialists.
Narayana detailed that Trupti Canteen will be organised by four MEPMA women in Nellore, to make them earn at least Rs 30,000 each per month. He said that with the same spirit, 700 canteens are proposed to start across the State. Nellore Municipal Corporation Commissioner YO Nandan, MEPMA PD Radhamma, Deputy Mayor Roop Kumar Yadav and others were present.