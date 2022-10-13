Govt to distribute 5.18 Lakh tabs to Class 8 students

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to upload Byju's e-content in 5,18,740 tabs intended to be supplied to the students of Class 8 and teachers. During a review on school education, the Chief Minister instructed the education department officials to take swift action on reports emanating from the village secretariats on various issues related to running of schools. He also ordered them to improve the quality of food being provided to students under the Jagananna Gorumudda scheme.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to take steps to provide Byju's e-content in textbooks of Classes 4 to 10 in addition to uploading it on tabs being provided to students.

In view of the digitalisation of classrooms, broadband facility must be provided to all schools, he stressed, while agreeing to enhance the cloth size of the school uniforms. The stitching charges also will be increased from Rs 40 to Rs 50 per pair.

Explaining the extent of facilities being provided in schools under the second phase of Nadu-Nedu scheme, officials told the Chief Minister that Rs 1,120 crore has been released so far in the present year.

The department is getting ready to distribute the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits by April next for the academic year 2023-24.

The Chief Minister lamented that a section of the media has been politicising government decisions though the government was trying to bring revolutionary changes in the education, medical and agriculture sectors. Officials should work with dedication to implement the government policies while overcoming all the 'bad propaganda'.

Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana, school education special chief secretary B Rajasekhar, school education commissioner S Suresh Kumar, Intermediate education commissioner MV Seshagiri Babu, school education advisor A Murali, Nadu-Nedu programme director Dr R Manohar Reddy and SCERT director B Pratap Reddy were among those present.