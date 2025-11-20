Govt will procure every grain of paddy: Minister

Vijayawada: Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Nadendla Manohar assured farmers that they need not worry about paddy procurement this Kharif season, as the Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation (APCSC) would purchase every grain they produce. He said the government is ensuring a transparent procurement process by offering Minimum Support Price (MSP) and depositing payments directly into farmers’ bank accounts within 24 hours.

Manohar, along with APCSC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Dr S Dilli Rao and Krishna District Collector DK Balaji, toured various parts of Krishna district on Tuesday. They inspected Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs) and reviewed the paddy procurement system. The Minister, accompanied by Minister Kollu Ravindra, also inspected a rice mill in Machilipatnam. During their visit, the team interacted with farmers at Gandigunta, Machilipatnam and surrounding mandals to assess the availability of gunny bags, MSP implementation, and moisture content norms.

Speaking to the media, Manohar said that the state aims to procure around 51 lakh MTs of paddy grains this year, marking one of the highest procurement targets in Andhra Pradesh’s history. He clarified that there is no shortage of gunny bags or transportation vehicles. All district collectors have been instructed to take precautionary measures based on previous years’ experiences to ensure a smooth procurement process, he added.

The minister also announced that the state government would distribute tarpaulin sheets free of cost to farmers. He said for Krishna district alone, an estimated 7.90 lakh MTs of paddy would be procured this season. He appreciated the agriculture department for achieving 99% e-crop registration in the district. APCSC GM T Sivaram Prasad, DSO G Mohana Rao and other officials accompanied the minister.

Photo caption: Minister Nadendla Manohar inspecting paddy procurement at a centre in Krishna district on Wednesday