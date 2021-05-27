Gudivada: Centre sanctions 200 cr for construction of 2 ROBs

Gudivada: Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balasouri said the Union government has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for construction of two railway over bridges in Gudivada assembly constituency limits.

Balashouri along with Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao participated in some local programmes in Gudivada on Wednesday. Speaking to the media, the MP said the people of Gudivada area have been waiting for a long time for the construction of flyovers on Bhimavaram and Machilipatnam railway track near Gudivada. He said that he had spoken several times in Parliament for the construction of ROBs in view of the difficulties due to increasing train traffic. He said Rs75 crore sanctioned for construction of ROB near No3 level crossing on Gudivada-Machilipatnam railway line. He further said the government sanctioned Rs 125 crore for the construction of another ROB near level crossing gate-52 on Vijayawada-Bhimavaram railway track. He said the designs of the two flyover bridges will be drawn and sent to the National Highway authorities for approval. He hoped construction works of two bridges would be started in four months. He stated that it will be decided soon how to build the bridges with the available land and not going for the land acquisition. Balasouri thanked the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for sanctioning funds for construction of two bridges.

Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao thanked the MP for fulfilling the promise of sanctioning funds. He said the MP had several times took the matter to the notice of the Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and other national leaders and officials.