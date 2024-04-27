  • Menu
Guntur: Capital Amaravati construction will be speeded up says Nara Lokesh

Guntur: Capital Amaravati construction will be speeded up says Nara Lokesh
TDP national general secretary and Mangalagiri constituency candidate Nara Lokesh interacting with the residents of Krishnayapalem on Friday

Krishnayapalem (Guntur) : TDP National general secretary Nara Lokesh expressed firm intentions to accelerate the construction of Amaravati as the capital city once the party regains power in the ongoing general elections.

During an interaction with Krishnayapalem residents in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency on Friday, Lokesh criticised the YSRCP government for halting capital city works, which, he claimed, hindered the State's progress and deprived thousands of employment opportunities.

Lokesh highlighted Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's initial support for Amaravati in 2014 but accused him of changing his stance upon assuming office in 2019, advocating for three capitals instead of one. He criticised the lack of progress in establishing three capitals, emphasising that no tangible steps had been taken in Kurnool, Visakhapatnam or Amaravati.

Furthermore, Lokesh criticised MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy for allegedly going back on promises made during the 2019 elections regarding Amaravati. He accused Alla of mistreating farmers who supported Amaravati and failing to deliver on development promises in Mangalagiri.

Despite his defeat in the 2019 elections, Lokesh claimed to have implemented 29 welfare programmes using personal funds. He pledged various development initiatives, including underground drainage system, tap water access to every home, hospital construction, playgrounds, and block development model enhancements, as well as establishing a gold hub, if elected in Mangalagiri in the ensuing polls.

