Guntur: Divisional Railway Manager R Mohan Raja distributes food items, financial aid to licensed porters

Guntur: Divisional Railway Manager R Mohan Raja here on Saturday distributed rice, atta, oil, sugar and Rs 1,500 of financial assistance to the licenced porters across the division.



He distributed food items, kit and Rs 1,500 financial assistance to 33 licenced porters. Due to the lockdown, the railways cancelled train services till April 14. As a result, the porters have no work and no income.

Similarly, they distributed rice, dal, oil packets, salt, soaps, sanitary kits and other grocery items and Rs 2,600 in cash to 101 porters in Kacheguda, Kurnool city, Gadwal, Kamareddy and Nizamabad railway stations in Hyderabad division.

South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya complimented the officials and staff of the commercial department for taking timely initiative for helping licenced porters who are in desperate situation.