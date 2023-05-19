Guntur: House pattas, Arrangements on for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy programme

Guntur : AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) is making arrangements to distribute plots that are being developed in 20 layouts in 1408.58 acres at Nidamarru, Krishnayapalem, Nowluru, Inavolu, Mandadam, Kuragallu, Yerrabalem, Pichikalapalem, Borupalem, Nekkallu and Anantavaram villages (CRDA villages) to the beneficiaries on May 26. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute 31,392 plots to the beneficiaries. The officials are making arrangements to conduct a public meeting at Venkatapalem village, it is learnt.

The police officials are chalking out the plans to conduct the CM’s public meeting smoothly.

This is the first public meeting to be addressed by the CM after announcing the three capitals. The CM did not address the huge public meeting arranged on the occasion of foundation stone laying works for Karakatta road widening works.

Farmers of 29 villages have been continuing their agitation for the last 1,250 days against the government’s decision to set up three capitals and demanding the government to continue Amaravati as the State capital. The police officials beefed up security at the Secretariat. The CM has been attending Assembly sessions and cabinet meetings amid high security for the last three years in the backdrop of farmers’ agitation.

Meanwhile, the CRDA officials developed layouts on the land allotted to the beneficiaries in NTR district in 583.93 acres, besides 550.55 acres allotted to the beneficiaries in the Guntur district.

AP CRDA is developing the plots and it will distribute 51,392 plots to the beneficiaries through the hands of CM. It will develop the internal roads and complete the boundary marking work and distribute the plots to the beneficiaries.