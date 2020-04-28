Andhra Pradesh: Parents asked to choose medium of instruction

Guntur: The officials of the school education department have asked the parents to state whether they prefer to admit their children in English medium sections or retrain them in Telugu medium sections.



Parents are asked to fill the application form stating whether they opt to admit their children in English medium sections. The government has decided to entrust the responsibility of collecting the view of the parents to village and ward Secretaries, mandal education officers, deputy district education Officers and municipal commissioners, apart from district education officers.

The parents of children studying from Class 2 to Class 5 have to give their preference on the medium of instruction.

Following orders of the principal secretary of education B Rajasekhar, the officials of the school education department started the process of collecting the opinion of the parents.

It may be mentioned that the government has decided to introduce English as medium of instruction in all schools. As the High Court quashed the orders, the government has now decided to elicit the opinion of the parents whether they would choose to admit their children in English medium.

The district education officers have been directed to send school-wise and mandal-wise reports to the Commissioner of school education. The government will take measures on the basis of the reports sent by the DEOs.

District education officer R S Ganga Bhavani said, "The government has given three options. 1. Engilsh medium with Telugu as compulsory subject. 2. Telugu medium and 3. Other language mediuam like Urdu, Tamil or Odia suitable to local conditions."