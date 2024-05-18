Guntur: Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy leaves for secret place

Guntur : Macherla MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy went to a secret place on Friday, following post-poll violence in Macherla Assembly constituency of Palnadu district.

The Central Election Commission directed the state government to set up a Special Investigation Team to investigate violence that took place in the Palnadu district along with other districts where poll violence cases were reported in the state.

MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy was detained at his house in Macherla on Thursday. But he went to a secret place.



The police department took violence in Palnadu district very seriously. In the backdrop of suspension of Palnadu district SP Garimella Bindu Madhav, Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy’s disappearance is raising doubts.



TDP leaders alleged that the latter was involved in the violence in Palnadu district, and with fear of police action, he went to a secret place.



Addressing the media in Vinukonda on Thursday, former MLA and TDP leader GV Anjaneyulu alleged that MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy along with his brothers went to a secret place.

He questioned why the police department played the spectator’s role and not taking action against those who encouraged violence in Palnadu. He demanded the government to set up more check-posts at the borders in Palnadu district and entrust the responsibility of maintaining check-posts to the Central forces.