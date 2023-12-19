Guntur: Release funds for BC corporations, demands BJP

Guntur: BJP OBC Morcha leaders on Monday staged a protest at the Collectorate here for “failure” of the government to release funds to 56 corporations belonging to BCs and cheating the people.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to the joint collector urging the government to release the funds to the 56 BC corporations.

Addressing the OBC Morcha leaders gathering at the Collectorate, BJP State general secretary Bitra Sivannarayana criticised the YSRCP government for “cheating” the BCs after setting up 56 corporations.

He said the government did not release the funds and chairpersons of these corporations are being deprived of any work and funds to take up welfare schemes.

He lamented over the BC hostels lacking minimum facilities. He said students at the hostels were facing a lot of problems.

OBC Morcha district president Tullimilli Rama Krishna demanded that the Central government set up an OBC Commission.

BJP OBC Morcha district general secretary Mothe Venkata Seshagiri Rao, secretary Ravi Kiran, OBC leaders Naga Raju, P Radha Krishna and Parameswara Rao participated in the programme.