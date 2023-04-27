Guntur: SSC results likely to be released in May 2nd week

Guntur : The SSC Public Examinations spot valuation process has been completed and tabulation work started on Thursday. The officials are making necessary arrangements to release the results in May second week.

According to official sources, after reviewing the tabulation work within a week, the officials will seek permission from Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana for the release of results.

SSC Public Examinations -2023 concluded on March 18 and over 6.64-lakh students attended the exams across the state.

The spot valuation process which started on March 19 completed on March 26 in 23 district headquarters in the state. Over 30,000 teachers participated in spot valuation.