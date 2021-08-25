  • Menu
Guntur: Students told to apply online for admission into Inter courses

Board of Intermediate Education secretary V Rama Krishna suggested students to apply for online admission into two years Intermediate course for the academic year 2021-22 immediately without waiting till the last date.

In a statement, he recalled that the board has already extended the last date for admission into two-year Intermediate course till August 27. If the students and parents of the general stream and vocational courses have any queries, they may contact toll free no: 18002749868 round-the-clock.He urged the students to avail the facility provided by the BIE to solve their queries.

It may be mentioned here that the board has already started offline classes for Intermediate second year students and decided to start classes for Intermediate first year students from September 1. The BIE directed the authorities concerned to make necessary arrangements to start classes for Intermediate first year students from September 1. The board officials created awareness on online classes to the secretaries and correspondents of junior colleges, RIOs and junior college principals.

