Guntur: Water-logged roads trouble people visiting Rythu Bazaar

Guntur: Consumers visiting the Rythu Bazaar set up near NTR Municipal Corporation Stadium here are facing inconvenience due to stagnation of rainwater on the road leading to Rytu Bazaar.

Potholes on the road are filled with water. Some of the consumers coming to the rythu bazaar are falling in the mud and rainwater. Two-wheeler riders coming to the rythu bazaar are also facing inconvenience. Everyday hundreds of consumers come to he Rytu Bazaar. Earlier, it was set up on the NTR Municipal Corporation premises. Following complaints lodged by locals, it was shifted to the nearby GMC premises.

A consumer P Saradhi said, "There is a need to develop Rythu Bazaar set up near NTR Stadium for the convenience of the consumers and take up construction of road leading to the Rythu Bazaar."