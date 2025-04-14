GVMC corporators chill as part of their abroad camps

Visakhapatnam: Taking a break from ward visits, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation corporators fly to holiday destinations to relax and unwind. For the first time ever in North Andhra political history, the corporators took more than a two-week-long break to spend some ‘family time’ heading to foreign destinations.

Earlier, the alliance corporators gave a representation to district collector MN Harendhira Prasad to move a no confidence motion against Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari. In order to foil poaching efforts, the YSRCP corporators were shifted to Bengaluru since then.

Even as it is common for the political parties to indulge in what is termed as ‘camp politics,’ the efforts to safeguard corporators ahead of moving no-confidence motion takes a notch higher in Andhra Pradesh as the council members were shifted abroad.

In line with it, the YSRCP corporators enjoy an extended camp by proceeding to Sri Lanka from Bengaluru where they were camping before along with their family members. In the meantime, the TDP corporators, who were initially camping at Bheemunipatnam resorts, flew to Malaysia.

As part of the camp, the YSRCP corporators and their family members indulge in a host of fun-filled activities lasting from dawn to dusk. They have been put up in the resorts where there are play zones, swimming pools, auditoriums, restaurants, walking tracks, among other facilities. Even during the camp, the fitness regimen is not being missed as many of them get on to the walking tracks or swimming pools or grounds to play cricket in order to burn the extra calories.

As part of their trip to Sri Lanka, the YSRCP corporators also intend to visit temples and other tourist spots, including Sri Dalada Maligawa, the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic. While women in the group are engaged in games such as lemon and spoon, musical chairs and housie till lunch hour, children get into the gaming zones to treat themselves to a generous dose of entertainment.

The corporators are expected to continue their camps until they attend the meeting scheduled on April 19 for the no confidence motion. In Andhra Pradesh, Sankranti festival lasts for three days, while Dasara festival continues for nine days. But for the corporators of the GVMC, it seems to be more than a fortnight long celebrations ahead of the no confidence motion move.