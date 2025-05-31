  • Menu
Hall Tickets Released for AP Mega DSC 2025 Exams

Hall Tickets Released for AP Mega DSC 2025 Exams
Candidates who have applied for the AP Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) 2025 recruitment examination for teachers can now download their hall tickets. The exams are scheduled to take place from June 6 to June 30, 2025.

Officials from the education department have made the hall tickets available on their website, enabling candidates to retrieve them by entering their personal details. Additionally, a mock test for all subject papers has been released to assist candidates in their preparation.

