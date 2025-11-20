Handloom weavers seek urgent budget boost

Chirala: The National Federation of Handlooms and Handicrafts (NFHH) has submitted urgent representations to the Finance Ministry and NITI Aayog in Delhi on Wednesday, demanding substantial budgetary increases and social security coverage for India’s distressed handloom sector. The NFHH President Mohan Rao Macherla, leaders Tanveen Ratti, Dr Sarita Dhawan, and Bandaru Teja Kranthi met with the officials and informed that the Fourth All India Handloom Census (2019-20) revealed that over 66 percent of handloom households earn less than Rs 5000 monthly, far below the statutory minimum wages of Rs 9,956 in West Bengal and Rs 10275 in Uttar Pradesh. With 72 per cent of weavers being women and 90 per cent residing in rural areas, the sector’s 35.22 lakh households face acute livelihood insecurity.

In their representation addressed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of Handlooms Dr M Beena, the NFHH has requested a budget revision of Rs 1,070 crore for FY 2026-27, representing just 0.022 per cent of the national budget. Currently, the National Handloom Development Programme receives only Rs 200 crore, with less than 30 percent reaching weavers as direct welfare support. This translates to a meagre Rs 17 per month per household.

The federation highlighted stark disparities. The delegation explained to officials that handloom funding remains critically underfunded, while MGNREGA constitutes over 45 percent of the Rural Development Ministry’s budget, and MSME schemes receive full allocations. The COVID-19 pandemic and inflationary pressures have further eroded demand and purchasing power, forcing skilled weavers into unskilled labour migration.

In a separate appeal to NITI Aayog’s Senior Specialist Dr Sakshi Khurana, NFHH requested extension of ESI and EPF coverage to handloom workers, similar to recent provisions for domestic workers. The sector employs 1.34 crore people but faces severe health challenges, with 94 percent of experienced weavers reporting chronic body pain, pulmonary problems, and eyesight issues.

NFHH President Mohan Rao Macherla emphasised that handloom weaving provides 274 working days per person annually, yet receives negligible support compared to MSME and PMEGP schemes. He warned that without immediate fiscal intervention, India risks losing this sustainable employment sector and intangible cultural heritage to extinction through mounting debt, malnutrition, and distress-driven suicides.

