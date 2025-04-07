Hanumanta Vahana Seva held

Live
On the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, Hanumanta Vahana Seva was held in Tirumala on Sunday evening.
Sri Rama took out a celestial ride on His favourite Hanumanta vahanam and blessed devotees all along four mada streets. TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, TTD officials, devotees were also present.
