HC clears hurdles for APPSC Group-2 recruitment

Vijayawada: Ina major relief to Andhra Pradesh Group-2 aspirants, the High Court dismissed petitions challenging the reservation policy followed in the Group-2 notification issued in 2023. Several candidates had approached the court seeking cancellation of the notification, alleging that the reservation roster was not in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines.

The petitioners contended that the roster points adopted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) violated norms laid down by the Supreme Court on reservation limits and rotation, and sought a stay on the recruitment process until the alleged irregularities were rectified.

The Group-2 notification, issued in December 2023, was meant to fill posts in various government departments through a competitive examination. However, the recruitment process was stalled after multiple petitions were filed in the High Court questioning the manner in which reservations for different categories were implemented.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the High Court rejected the plea and upheld the existing notification, observing that there was no prima facie violation of constitutional or legal provisions in the reservation policy adopted by the authorities. With the dismissal of the petitions, the legal hurdle surrounding the Group-2 recruitment process has been cleared, paving the way for the government and APPSC to proceed with the remaining stages of selection.