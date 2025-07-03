Health min to form panel to strengthen med education

Vijayawada: Minister for medical and health Y Satya Kumar Yadav said a committee will be constituted to introduce reforms and bring efficiency in the functioning of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences. The minister conducted a review on 39-year-old health university on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the university should give more priority for strengthening medical education. He opined that so far, the university has been concentrating on conducting examinations but steps should be taken to improve the quality of medical education.

When the minister fails to get answer from officials over steps taken to improve quality of medical education, he said the university must bring out a system to improve standards.

He said as per the university Act, priority should be given to improve standards and on research programmes. He observed that there was no trace of focusing on research programmes though thousands of people visit government hospitals for treatment of various diseases.

Satya Kumar said a committee will be formed to study the existing system and to suggest steps to improve the functioning of the university and to improve medical education standards.

At present, more than 500 medical, dental, Ayush and nursing colleges are functioning under the supervision of Dr NTR university of health sciences.

Health university vice-chancellor P Chandrasekhar, registrar Radhikareddy and DME Narsimham were present.