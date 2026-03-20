Heavy Rains Forecast Across Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned of heavy rains accompanied by lightning across the state over the next three days, attributing the conditions to a surface circulation and trough system.

According to APSDMA, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Bapatla districts. Widespread rain with lightning is expected on Friday.

The Authority further stated that light to moderate rain is likely in North Andhra and coastal districts on Saturday. On Sunday, North Andhra districts are expected to receive moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning.

In view of the forecast, APSDMA has advised farmers to take necessary precautions to protect their crops. It also cautioned the public against standing under trees or large hoardings during rain and urged people to remain vigilant during thunderstorms and lightning.

Meanwhile, unseasonal rains, including hailstorms, have affected several parts of the Telugu states, causing extensive crop damage. As many as 16 mandals across six districts have been impacted.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has reviewed the situation with senior officials and directed them to implement special measures in the affected areas.