Heavy rains forecast for north coastal AP

Vijayawada: Meteorological Centre, Amaravati on Thursday said heavy to very Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam for three days from July 25 to 27 in view of the Low Pressure area lay over central parts of north Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

The associated cyclonic circulation extended up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting south-westwards with height. It is likely to become Well Marked low pressure Area during next 24 hours by Friday.

The centre in its bulletin on Thursday evening said cyclonic circulation is likely to move west-north-westwards towards West Bengal and adjoining North Odisha coasts during next 48 hours. Heavy rain is likely at Isolated places over South Coastal AP also for three days.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightening likely at Isolated places over NCAP & Yanam SCAP and Rayalaseema. Strong winds with speed of 40-50 kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema till July 27. On July 28, Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely at Isolated places over North Coastal AP and Yanam, South Coastal AP and Rayalaseema. Strong winds with speed of 40-50 kmph likely at isolated places these areas. Due to active monsoon in many parts of the state, weather conditions changed with heavy rains reported during the last few days.