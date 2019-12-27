Helapuri Balotsavam-2019 on Dec 30, 31: MLC Ramu Surya Rao

Eluru: About 4,500 students will participate in the Helapuri Balotsavam-2019 scheduled to be held at the Ch SD St Theresa College for Women here on December 30 and 31.

MLC Ramu Surya Rao inspected the arrangements of the cultural and academic event and called upon the students to make it a grand success by participating in large numbers.

He addressed the preparatory meeting held at Balotsavam committee hall in Powerpet here on Friday and said that students should be encouraged to take part in cultural activities for an all-round development of the personality.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, the MLC informed that students from 150 educational institutions have been participating in the Balotsavam. While 2,200 students would participate in 19 categories of cultural events, 2,300 students would take part in 26 categories of academic competitions.

Balotsavam committee president A Nageswara Rao said that extensive campaign was conducted for the event through banners, pamphlets and gates.

District Collector R Muthyala Raju, MLA K Abbayya Chowdary, MLCs I Venkateswara Rao, Ramu Surya Rao and others would be chief guests for the event, he added.