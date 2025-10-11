Homeless take out rally

Rajamahendravaram: The government is committed to ensuring the welfare of urban homeless individuals and providing them with livelihood and employment opportunities, said P Ramalingeswar, Additional Commissioner of Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation. He urged the homeless to make use of these opportunities to improve their lives.

Speaking at the World Homeless Day celebrations held on Friday at Urban Homeless Shelter, located in Kambalacheruvu Municipal Shopping Complex, and organised by Swarnandhra voluntary organisation, the Additional Commissioner stated that every individual should take up some form of work to earn a living. He encouraged the homeless to stay at the shelter during nights and gradually reunite with their families.

Appreciating Swarnandhra for its efforts, he said the organisation has been extending valuable services to the homeless by providing food, clothing, blankets, counselling, and facilitating their reunion with families. He lauded the NGO for efficiently managing the shelter.

Deputy Commissioner Ramana, MEPMA Project Director Kanakaraju, and staff members Sridevi, Phani, and Ramalakshmi also spoke on the occasion.

As part of the event, Additional Commissioner Ramalingeswar distributed blankets and towels to the homeless. GSL Hospital’s Dr M Manojna, along with the Community Paramedics Primary Health Care Providers District Association, organised a free medical camp and provided medical services and medicines to about 100 beneficiaries.

To mark World Homeless Day, the homeless residents also took out a rally from Kambalacheruvu to Devi Chowk, raising slogans urging authorities to recognise the homeless as citizens and to establish more shelters. The rallywas flagged off by MEPMA Project Director Kanakaraju.

Balla Srinivasa Rao, P Devanandam, Rehman Khan, and Matta Ramesh participated in the programme.