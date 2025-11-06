Live
- Guntur boys lift overall championship
- Guv conferred honorary doctorate
- City bizz school invited for global paper presentation
- BJP protests to protect the sanctity of Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple
- Four Ways Indian Traders Can Benefit After the U.S. 50% Tariff Episode
- SIO condemns CM Revanth’s remarks, demands apology
- BJP MLA accuses CM of insulting India’s secular fabric
- Telangana govt reconstitutes State Council for Clinical Establishments
- Four, including minor, held for brutal murder
- Karthika Pournami rush at Durga temple
Honorary doctorate for AP Guv Nazeer
Highlights
Amaravati: The Karnataka State Law University on Wednesday conferred an honorary doctorate on Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer. The Governor was awarded the honorary Doctor of Laws degree during the university's seventh convocation held at the Farmers' Knowledge Centre, University of Agricultural Sciences, in Dharwad.
