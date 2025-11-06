  • Menu
Honorary doctorate for AP Guv Nazeer

Amaravati: The Karnataka State Law University on Wednesday conferred an honorary doctorate on Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer. The Governor was awarded the honorary Doctor of Laws degree during the university's seventh convocation held at the Farmers' Knowledge Centre, University of Agricultural Sciences, in Dharwad.

