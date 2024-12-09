Houses assured for 2-wheeler mechanics

Vijayawada: Minister for Housing, Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy on Sunday assured to provide hous-es for two-wheeler mechanics.

Parthasarathy participated in a meeting organised by the two-wheeler mechanics welfare association in Nuzvid.

He told them that the government would give assistance of Rs 3 lakh from the next year and asked the two wheeler mechanics to make use of it. He said the Central govern-ment will also sanction loan up to Rs 25 lakh for te con-struction of houses and subsidy of Rs 2 lakh will be given to the beneficiaries.

The two-wheeler mechanics association leaders also re-quested the Housing Minister to sanction a community hall.

Responding to their plea, Parthasarathy said he would ini-tially try to find a suitable site and later the community hall can be constructed. The association leaders thanked the Minister for attending the meeting and giving assur-ance for sanction of houses.