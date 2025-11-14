Housing Min visits Tirumala

Tirumala: Housing and I&PR Minister K Parthasarathy claimed, the government is doing its best for the all-round development of the State and to ensure that every eligible youth gets job. On Thursday, he offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala.

TTD Officials received the Minister and arranged for his darshan. Stating that under the leadership of CM N Chandrababu Naidu, housewarming ceremonies were organised for nearly three lakh houses across the State, he said the government is committed for the welfare of the poor.