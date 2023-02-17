Husband attacked with sword on his wife and daughter in Srikakulam

A husband attacked on his wife and daughter attacked indiscriminately with sword. The incident occurred at Chottavanipeta village in Amadalavalasa mandal.

The accused husband was identified as, K.RamaRao, hid daughter, K.Vijaya, 30 died at hospital and wife, K.Suryamma is battling for life at government RIMS hospital Srikakulam.

Police registered case and launched search to nab accused as he escaped from the spot.