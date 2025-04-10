Hyderabad-Amaravati Greenfield Expressway gets Centre’s nod

Vijayawada: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved several key infrastructure initiatives promised under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. These long-pending projects are set to significantly boost regional connectivity and economic development.

Among the major decisions is the much-anticipated Hyderabad–Amaravati Greenfield Express Highway, the Amaravati Ring Road, and the doubling of the Tirupati–Pakala–Katpadi railway line.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Greenfield Expressway and expedite its launch. The DPR will be presented to the CCEA during its next meeting, expected in June.

The railway line doubling will improve mobility, reduce congestion, and enhance service reliability and operational efficiency. As part of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, the initiative is geared to streamline passenger and freight movement.

The route is also crucial for freight, serving as a vital corridor for transporting coal, cement, agricultural produce, and minerals. The doubling is projected to accommodate an additional freight load of 4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

In parallel, the Centre has initiated the process to grant ₹350 crore for the development of backward districts. The Ministry of Ports and Shipping also announced that work on the Duggarajapatnam Port would begin shortly.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for their support. He noted that the new infrastructure will not only strengthen the agricultural economy but also accelerate the growth of electronics, cement, and steel industries. For the Chittoor and Tirupati districts, he said, this marks the dawn of a new era in connectivity and progress.