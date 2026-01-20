IIMCIP and RTIH to collaborate for capital and scale

Visakhapatnam: With an aim to convert startup potential into measurable outcomes and create a structured co-incubation pathway for market-ready and revenue-generating startups from Andhra Pradesh, IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park (IIMCIP) announced a strategic partnership with Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH), Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The partnership will jointly identify high-potential startups, offer structured co-incubation, hands-on scale support and enable access to capital of up to Rs.2 crore, helping founders move confidently from early traction to scalable growth.

The MoU was signed between Ravi Eswarapu, CEO, RTIH, Visakhapatnam and VK Rai, CEO, IIMCIP, highlighting a shared commitment to building fundable, scalable and nationally-visible and globally competitive startups emerging from the region.

As part of the agreement, Ratan Tata Innovation Hub and IIM Calcutta Innovation Park will collaborate across three key areas like structured co-incubation with clear milestones and outcome tracking, capital access of up to Rs.2 crore for selected startups and hands-on execution support across product, market access, governance and scale readiness.

The partnership will leverage IIMCIP’s national incubation experience, institutional networks, combined with Ratan Tata Innovation Hub’s strong regional presence and startup pipeline to create a strong bridge between regional innovation, national capital and markets.

Speaking on the collaboration, CEO of RTIH, Visakhapatnam Ravi Eswarapu said, “This partnership is all about creating real impact. By combining RTIH’s innovation ecosystem with IIMCIP’s proven incubation expertise, we aim to empower startups from Andhra Pradesh to scale nationally and globally.”

CEO of IIM Calcutta Innovation Park VK Rai, stated, “There is a strong entrepreneurial energy in Andhra Pradesh. Our role is to help convert that energy into fundable, scalable businesses with structured support and by connecting founders to the right networks, mentors, and markets. IIMCIP’s partnership with RTIH is about turning regional entrepreneurial potential into scalable, fundable enterprises with national impact.”

The collaboration aligns with IIMCIP’s broader mission of strengthening entrepreneurship in emerging and under-represented regions. By focusing on execution, capital enablement and visibility, the partnership aims to create a repeatable model for converting regional innovation into scalable enterprises.

Shortlisted startups from the first pitching edition under this co-incubation programme will be announced shortly.

The selected cohort will enter a structured incubation and scale-up journey supported by mentorship, network and market access and capital enablement.

RTIH Visakhapatnam is currently anchored by GMR Group and AMNS (ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel). This corporate ecosystem coupled with academic partners ensures startups within RTIH Visakhapatnam gain access to world-class mentorship, market validation, procurement partnerships, and capital connections across manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, heavy engineering, automotive and deep-tech sectors.