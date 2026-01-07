Importance to be given to common devotees in temples

Visakhapatnam: 90 per cent of the people arriving at temples are common devotees and they should not experience any inconvenience due to protocol darshan, stressed Endowments Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan.

Examining the facilities and ongoing development works at Simhachalam Devasthanam here on Tuesday, he underlined to allot specific slots for the protocol darshan to avoid inconvenience, especially during crowded days.

A list of standard operating procedure (SOP) is drafted for facilitating a hassle-free darshan for common devotees and improve the quality of prasadam, the Commissioner informed.

About 22 major temples in Andhra Pradesh are going to follow the SOP and a review meeting will be held on the same every two weeks once, Ramachandra Mohan said.

With the support of NGO representatives and volunteers, improved services will be provided to devotees visiting temples, he assured. Better queue line management, improved sanitation, drinking water facilities too will draw more focus at the temples. Three types of standard toilet complex have been designed and they will be built following Vastu, the Commissioner added.