Incentive-linked regulatory facilitation is set to accelerate GreenCo adoption

Visakhapatnam: About 1300-1400 tonnes of poultry waste are generated in the state every day and there is an opportunity to create valuable by-products by scientifically managing it, said Swachhandra Corporation chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram.

Emphasising the importance of industrial participation in resource circularity at the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB)–Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Andhra Pradesh conference that focused on ‘circular economy and green industry: strategies for sustainable growth and resource efficiency’ held in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, the chairman of Swachh Andhra Corporation said, “In addition to 11 categories suggested by the Centre, the processing of animal waste has been added as the 12th category for AP. It was announced that animal waste processing plants with a capacity of 100 tonnes per day will be set up in Visakhapatnam and Guntur. Pattabhiram informed that a special real-time dashboard is being created in the next few months to ensure that there is no shortage of raw materials for recycling industries.”

Further, he stated that the circular economy cannot be achieved without active industry participation and recognition-linked facilitation sends a strong signal that sustainability leadership will be institutionally supported.

As part of the conference, the APPCB introduced a structured incentive framework to encourage industry participation in the GreenCo Rating System.

Under this, units holding valid GreenCo ratings become eligible for a one-year extension of consent to operate (CTO), subject to the absence of reported non-compliance during the consent period.

In addition, rated companies were provided enhanced visibility through exclusive mentions on the official websites of APPCB and CII GreenCo, highlighting their sustainability achievements and environmental performance.

Under the APPCB–IGBC facilitation framework, building projects in AP pursuing or achieving IGBC certification were made eligible for a range of incentives, including streamlined and fast-tracked processing of consent to establish (CTE) and consent to operate (CTO), prioritised regulatory clearances to minimise procedural delays, and a one-year extension of CTO for eligible IGBC-certified hotels, hospitals (red category), and large township/area development projects.

Addressing the gathering, P Krishnaiah, chairman of APPCB, outlined the board’s intent to differentiate and incentivise environmentally responsible industries. “Industries that achieve GreenCo ratings and demonstrate measurable excellence in energy efficiency, water stewardship, waste reduction and circular practices will receive recognition-based incentives and regulatory facilitation from the board.”

Highlighting the technical robustness of the framework, N Muthusezhiyan, Deputy Executive Director, CII Green Business Centre, noted that the GreenCo rating system provided a comprehensive metrics-based pathway for industries to improve across critical sustainability parameters.

“GreenCo enables industries to benchmark and enhance performance across energy productivity, renewable energy adoption, water efficiency, waste management, material conservation and green supply chains. APPCB’s incentive-linked approach creates a powerful multiplier effect by aligning regulatory facilitation with measurable sustainability outcomes,” he stressed.

The incentive framework announced by the APPCB included regulatory facilitation for higher-rated GreenCo industries, enhanced visibility and formal recognition and structured engagement mechanisms to promote best practice replication across industrial clusters.

The measures were designed to reduce procedural uncertainties, reward transparent environmental performance, and foster healthy competition among industries.

The initiative marked a strategic shift toward performance-driven environmental governance, aimed at rewarding industries that demonstrate measurable improvements in resource efficiency and sustainability.