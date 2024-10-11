Indrakeeladri Sharannavaratri celebrations: Goddess Durga appears as Mahishasura Mardini

The vibrant and revered Sharannavaratri celebrations have reached their ninth day on Indrakeeladri, with devotees flocking to the site despite heavy rain. Today, the Goddess makes her appearance in the fierce form of Mahishasura Mardini, embodying power and the triumph of good over evil.

Devotees from far-off places, including Baras, are making their way on foot to witness the Goddess in her majestic form. The sight of the eight-armed deity, riding a lion and adorned in dark blue attire, is a significant event for worshipers. According to Puranic traditions, it is believed that by beholding the Goddess in this incarnation, devotees are liberated from all vices, similar to how Mahishasuramardhini vanquished the demon Mahishasura and restored peace to the world.

The philosophy behind this celebration emphasizes the pursuit of knowledge over ignorance and overcoming suffering, with worshipers seeking blessings to achieve these fundamental goals. As part of the offerings today, special sweets made of sugar and pongali are presented to the Goddess, reinforcing the spirit of devotion and gratitude among the attendees.

As the rains continue to fall, the devotion remains unwavering, with many pilgrims expressing their commitment to partake in this sacred event. The atmosphere on Indrakiladri is one of reverence and intensity, showcasing the unwavering faith of the devotees in the power of the Goddess.