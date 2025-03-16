Indus Towers launches Smart Classrooms in 10 schools

Vizianagaram : Indus Towers Limited, one of the world’s largest telecom infrastructure companies, launched the Smart Classroom Programme in Vizianagaram in collaboration with the ministry for MSME. Minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas on Saturday inaugurated the Smart Classroom facility in 10 government schools across the district.

The Indus Towers under the CSR programme has initiated this programme to support rural pupils to acquire more knowledge through this advanced technology.

Under this programme, around 130 teachers have been trained to effectively incorporate digital tools into their teaching methodologies.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Srinivas said, “The Smart Classroom programme by Indus Towers is a significant step towards transforming Vizianagaram district into a digitally empowered society and knowledge-based economy, by ensuring digital access and inclusion.”

U Manikyam Naidu, district educational officer (DEO), said, “By integrating digital tools into classrooms and training educators, this initiative significantly enhances the quality of education.

It empowers teachers with modern teaching techniques and equips students with essential digital skills, helping them succeed in an increasingly digital world. We appreciate the efforts of Indus Towers and the Ministry of MSME in making this a reality.”

K Dilip Ganta, Circle CEO, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Indus Towers said they believe in the power of technology to transform education.

Implemented with the help of the NIIT Foundation, these teacher-led smart classrooms are equipped with a computer, LED smart TV, printer, and power backup.

Dr A Ramarao, additional project coordinator and others attended the programme.