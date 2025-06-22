Initiate steps for prevention of road mishap: Anam

Nellore: Atmakur MLA and Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Saturday directed the officials to initiate steps for prevention of road accidents in the constituency.

In the wake of three people including a TDP worker of Atmakur constituency died in a road accident that occurred at Anuma Samudrum Pet(AS Pet) dargah, he conducted meeting with Police, National Highway, Road and Buildings, Revenue Transport departments officials.

While expressing deep concern over demise of three people in a month at same place(AS Pet Dargah Arch), the minister ordered the officials to initiate damage control measures like constructing speed breakers, arranging radium paintings, installation of CC Cameras, placing danger zone boards, etc immediately.

He said that scores of devotees thronging to AS Pet Dargah every Friday across the State.

He said that following AS pet Dargah situated on national highway, number of heavy loaded vehicles are being proceeding through this way leading to frequent road accidents.

He said that, if it is necessary he will speak with R&B Minister B C Janardhan Reddy, higher officials of National Highways over the issue for sanctioning funds for the cause.

Deputy Transport Commissioner Chandar, NH Deputy manager Sudan Kumar, RDO Pavani, Municipal Commissioner Ganga Prasad, Atmakur DSP Venugopal and others were present.