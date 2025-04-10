Intensify MGNREGS works: Collector Basha

Kurnool: Due to minimal agricultural activities during summer, district Collector P Ranjith Basha has instructed the officials to intensify Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) works during April, May, and June, ensuring that 90% of the target is achieved.

During a video conference held from the Collectorate on Wednesday, the Collector appreciated the officials’ 99% achievement in MGNREGS work and material spending in the previous fiscal year, noting the district’s commendable second place in the State with an average wage of Rs 286. He then directed them to focus on creating ample MGNREGS opportunities during the summer.

Key directives included achieving 90% of work targets, prioritising farm pond construction, expediting animal water troughs and Gokulam completion, ensuring uninterrupted drinking water supply through control rooms and proactive repairs, exercising extreme caution in land resurvey to avoid errors, resolving grievances at lower levels, and accelerating caste certificate verification.

He expressed dissatisfaction over pending sanctions in several mandals and instructed MPDOs to ensure completion of all farm ponds by June, before the onset of the monsoon.

The Collector also emphasised the prompt completion of eKYC, Aadhaar enrolment, and birth certificate issuance in village and ward secretariats. Joint Collector Dr B Navya stressed the immediate dispatch of land resurvey certificates and the completion of pending ground truthing and vectorization work.