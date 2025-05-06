  • Menu
International expert team visits Polavaram project

Eluru: A team of international experts visited the Polavaram project on Monday to inspect various construction works underway there and provide appropriate suggestions and advice to officials of the Water Resources Department and representatives of construction companies. Their inspection continues till May 8.

International experts Richard Donnelly, Sean Hinch Berger, Gianfranco De Cicco, and David B Paul inspected the construction work of the project.

Along with them, PPA Member Secretary M Raghuram, Central Water Commission officials Sarabjit Singh Bhakshi, Rakesh Toteja, Ashwani Kumar Verma, Gaurav Tiwari, Hemant Gautam, CSMRS officials Manish Gupta and Lalit Kumar Solanki inspected the Polavaram project work.

Polavaram Project CE K Narasimha Murthy and MEIL Chief Operating Officer Satish Babu explained the details of the works to the panel of experts and officials. Members of the expert team inspected the diaphragm wall work, the progress of ground reinforcement, and the reinforcement work of the upper cofferdam.

The team of experts who arrived at the Polavaram project construction site first met with officials from the Water Resources Department and representatives of construction companies.

