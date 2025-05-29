Int’l fleet review in Visakhapatnam in February

Amaravati: An international fleet review will be held in Visakhapatnam in the third week of February next year under the auspices of the Indian Navy. Fleet review can be described as an international maritime exercise conducted to improve relations with the navies of different countries.

In this regard, Visakhapatnam Eastern Naval Command Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena met with Chief Secretary K Vijayanand at the State Secretariat here on Wednesday and reviewed the upcoming international fleet review and the organisation of MILAN-2026.

Speaking on this occasion, Vijayanand clarified that the State government will provide all necessary support and assistance to make the event a success.

The organisation of the fleet review will not only benefit India internationally but also Andhra Pradesh in particular. He said that Visakhapatnam will get good recognition. Similarly, it will get international recognition in terms of tourism.

The Chief Secretary said that since the President of India, the Prime Minister, and other dignitaries from various countries will be attending the Fleet Review, appropriate arrangements should be made accordingly.

In the context of the Fleet Review, there is a need to take steps to beautify Visakhapatnam city in all respects, especially in terms of improving roads, beautification, and installation of electric lights, he advised the Visakhapatnam Collector, the VMRDA, the Visakhapatnam Port Trust, National Highway Authority of India, and Eastern Naval Command officials to take steps. Vijayanand advised Visakhapatnam District Collector Harendira Prasad to take appropriate steps to improve beautification and other infrastructure.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice-Admiral Sameer Saxena said that the International Fleet Review and Milan-2026 events will be held in Visakhapatnam from February 14 to 24 under the auspices of the Indian Navy.

He said that 145 countries have been invited to the Fleet Review and that the naval chiefs and other representatives of those countries will participate in large numbers. He assured the Chief Secretary that he would provide full cooperation on behalf of the state government.

Principal Secretary GAD Mukesh Kumar Meena, Municipal Administration Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar, International Fleet Review Commodore Aby Mathew, AP Naval Officer-in-Charge Commodore Rajnish Sharma, Civil Military Liaison Officer YK Krishna Rao participated in the meeting. Visakhapatnam District Collector Harendira Prasad and the officials of the VMRDA, the Port Trust and others also participated virtually.