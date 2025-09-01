Is Pawan Kalyan eyeing national foray?

Visakhapatnam: If there are any indications of Jana Sena Party chief and Deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan evincing interest in national politics, the response appears to be ’yes’.

The three-day-long ’Senatho Senani’ programme held in Visakhapatnam gave enough hints of Pawan Kalyan’s future aspirations.

Completing almost a 12-year-long journey as JSP chief, which Pawan Kalyan termed as ’Pushkara kalam’, he laid out an effective roadmap to strengthen the party from grassroots level.

Following an extensive interaction with the rank and file of the party in Visakhapatnam for the past three days, Pawan Kalyan made it clear about the action plan ahead and how he aims to chart it out considering several aspects under the banner of ’Trishul’.

Assuring a promising future for those, who have been striving hard for the party, Pawan Kalyan exuded confidence that if the party workers marched ahead with the same spirit, gaining recognition as a national party is not far from achieving.

With party sympathisers and supporters arriving in droves from across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Maharashtra and Karnataka for the ’Senatho Senani’ event, the possibilities of JSP growing as a national party in future cannot be denied.

From ward to district level, State to national level, Pawan Kalyan gave confidence to the party workers that they would soon have a direct access to the Central leadership with the introduction of extensive skill development programmes that he has charted out for them.

Ever since the inception of Jana Sena Party in 2014, Pawan Kalyan faced several struggles and sharp criticism from YSRCP. Despite having an immense fan following and community support, he faced defeat in both the places he had contested earlier.

But ahead of 2024 elections, Pawan Kalyan exuded confidence that YSRCP will be dethroned and the NDA government will be formed in the State, making it clear that the party was not willing to split anti-YSRCP votes. And his strong decision eventually led to the thumping victory of the alliance in the 2024 polls.

As part of the exercise, Pawan Kalyan announced that JSP will contest along with TDP and BJP. As predicted by him, the TDP-JSP-BJP broke all previous records by winning 164 seats with JSP clocking 100 percent strike ratio.

With 100 percent strike rate which was not achieved by any other party in the country, Jana Sena chief grabbed the spotlight across the country.

With this, the BJP decided to invite Pawan Kalyan for the campaign in other parts of the country. As part of it, Pawan Kalyan campaigned for Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra.

Following substantial exposure to national politics, the JSP chief gained a larger grip over it. Like BJP, Jana Sena Party’s ideology is not confined to any particular community and religion.

Going forward, if the aspirations of Pawan Kalyan are met by 2030 as envisaged, there is a larger scope for the JSP to venture into national politics.