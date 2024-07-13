‘It’s people who won in this election’

BJP state president and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari said people have reposed tremendous responsibility on the NDA alliance government in Andhra Pradesh. The goal of the ‘double-engine’ government is to tirelessly work for reconstruction of the state and provide good governance. It is people who won and it is their (NDA) duty to fulfil their aspirations, she said in an exclusive interview to Deekshitula Subrahmanyam

Q: How do you feel about winning the election and taking oath as Rajahmundry MP?

A:I feel privileged to represent Rajamahendravaram, a city steeped in history and a cultural capital. Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP contested as NDA coalition and people supported them with great affection. People won by defeating YSRCP. I trust that realising their aspirations is the real victory for the NDA alliance.

Q: We now have a double engine sarkar both at Centre and in the state. What kind of responsibility does it put on the BJP at the Centre in terms of reconstruction of the state?

A:People in Andhra Pradesh directly voted for TDP, Jana Sena and BJP alliance and through this, they have indirectly endorsed the good governance of Narendra Modi government at the Centre. ‘Modi’s guarantee’ has created a largely positive atmosphere across the country. That is why the voters have given their full support to the NDA alliance. There is a positive atmosphere towards BJP everywhere in the country. The same is reflected here. People want the Central government to play a bigger role in the reconstruction of Andhra Pradesh. The Government of India will take that responsibility.

Q: You have twin responsibilities. As state president and as MP you have different roles. How do you propose do justice to both?



A:There will be no compromise whether it be as party president or as MP. I will always be accessible to everyone in the constituency. Will give equal priority to the party and people. It has been a month since I got elected as MP. I have been staying in the constituency except when I had to attend the Parliament or party meetings. I am meeting people and leaders every day.

Q: Heavy vehicular traffic has been stopped on the Road-cum-Rail bridge and Gammon bridge is damaged. Is there any proposal for the construction of another bridge?

A:We will carry out technical examination of the actual condition of the bridges and take steps to rectify the deficiencies. Building new bridges is not the only solution.

Q: Right people are rarely found in politics... As a senior politician, what is your opinion on this?

A:Efforts to eradicate corruption in politics have yielded very good results in the last decade. The value of right people is increasing and strict measures are being taken against the corrupt. The Election Commission is also implementing reforms to control corruption in politics. Money influence and poll-related irregularities in the recent general elections have been reduced to a great extent. I feel that more reforms are needed in this direction.



Q: How long do you think it will take for BJP to strengthen in Andhra Pradesh?



A:It is a fact that national parties have some disadvantages in states where regional parties are strong. However, the BJP is gradually increasing its strength in AP. With the grand victory of the NDA alliance, the BJP is strong in AP with an unprecedented number of MPs and MLAs. BJP here has been in the forefront in raising issues like injustice done to gram panchayats, diversion of funds, large scale corruption by YSRCP. Similarly, in the matter of liquor and sand, we took up uncompromising fight. This helped us gain better foothold in rural areas.

Q: Before elections you told The Hans India that you will focus attention in solving drinking water problem in Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency. What measures do you propose to take now?

A:A study is going on to find out what measures are required to be taken. Many areas are still deprived of Godavari water for drinking purposes. Under Jal Jeevan Mission, the Centre had made efforts to provide tap water from Godavari by laying pipelines but during YSRCP regime the government did not give matching grants nor did it utilise the available funds. Now the Jal Jeevan Mission will be put on fast track.



Q: What about the poll promises made by NDA alliance during elections?

A:We are fully committed to fulfil all the promises. Centre will also extend all necessary support to implement the promises and will play a major role in implementation of welfare schemes like Ayushman Bhava, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Social Security Pensions, Free ration, etc.,

Q: What is the action plan you have for development of Rajamahendravaram?

A:We have Godavari Pushkarams in 2027. The developmental activities will be planned keeping in mind what the city requires for successful conduct of Pushkarams. There will be concerted effort by Municipal Corporation, police, R&B, NHAI and tourism department. The action plan will be ready in next four months time.

Q: What are the problems that have come to your notice since you won as MP?

A:There should be 419 staff in the Tobacco Board but there are only 200 people. There is a need to assess whether the barns are adequate for curing tobacco. Tonnes of wood is burned for curing tobacco. This is a worrying factor. It has negative impact on environment and also not cost effective. Steps to make barns work with solar power needs to be taken.

Another issue is shortage of faculty in Allu Ramalingaiah Homeopathy College. Admissions were denied into some courses. This has been resolved after talking to the Union health minister. Traffic was another problem but once Morampudi flyover is inaugurated on August 15, it would be resolved.