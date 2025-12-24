Jagan cites RBI data to counter TDP-Jana Sena claims

Vijayawada: YSRCP president and former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday rejected the ruling TDP and Jana Sena’s claims that Andhra Pradesh’s brand value suffered during the YSRCP regime, asserting that the state recorded strong performance in industrial and manufacturing growth between 2019 and 2024.

Citing data attributed to the Reserve Bank of India and reportedly released earlier this month, Jagan said Andhra Pradesh ranked fifth nationally in the manufacturing sector during his tenure. In a post on X, he stated that in terms of Gross Value Added (GVA) growth in manufacturing, the state stood first in South India and fifth in the country during the 2019–24 period.

The opposition leader further claimed that Andhra Pradesh topped industrial sector growth in South India over the same five-year period and secured the eighth position at the national level.

Questioning the narrative propagated by the ruling parties, Jagan asked whether these rankings reflected a “destruction of Brand Andhra Pradesh” or a “booming economy driven by transformative leadership,” and alleged that the “lies of the TDP–Jana Sena combine have been exposed.”

Accusing the ruling parties of repeatedly alleging that the YSRCP government had damaged the state’s image, Jagan said such claims were contradicted by official data. “If that picture were even remotely true, Andhra Pradesh’s performance in manufacturing and industry should have been miserable. The facts, however, present a completely different picture,” he said.

There was no immediate response from the TDP or Jana Sena to the claims.