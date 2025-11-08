Jagan seeks exemption from appearance in CBI court

Vijayawada: YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy filed a memo in the CBI court seeking exemption from personal appearance in the disproportionate assets case. The move comes as the deadline set by the court, November 14, approaches, following its earlier directive for him to appear after returning from his Europe tour.

In the petition, Jagan argued that his physical presence in court would require extensive security arrangements, creating an unnecessary administrative burden on the State machinery. He stated that he remains willing to appear if the court deems it necessary but requested that his personal attendance be waived in routine proceedings. Jagan further indicated his readiness to attend the hearings via video conference, should the court permit it. The CBI court is expected to review his request soon.