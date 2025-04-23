Jagan tears into coalition governance

Vijayawada: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tore into the coalition governance stating that unprecedented and atrocious developments are taking place in the State which should be challenged and stand up as the voice of the people to check the deterioration of various systems which are under constant threat.

Addressing the meeting of the Political Advisory Committee (PAC), the highest decision making body, here on Tuesday, he said the coalition government has been brazenly arresting people and foisting false cases to create an atmosphere of fear to subdue the opposing voice but it is time we should stand up for the people and start questioning the State.

The government is making all efforts to suppress issues of public interest, irregularities, corruption and mal governance from reaching the people through diversion tactics either by making arrests of high profile people or by spreading false narratives on the Party leadership.

The arrest of former Intelligence Chief and the questioning of MP Mithun Reddy other past officials is part of the vindictive nature of the government as irregularities in liquor has been a case registered against Chandrbabu Naidu. But the tables are now turned and the State is trying to implicate YSRCP leaders in fabricated cases, he said.

It the government continues its way forward in this manner the deterioration of all systems will further deepen and anarchy will prevail.

We have to rip open the government’s mal intentions on various issues including the allotment of land on a platter to companies of their choice with no proper checks and balances besides giving contracts at inflated prices at their whims and fancies without following any procedure or prudence.

Jaganmohan Reddy said state’s revenues are shrinking and wealth is being created to a select few.

All our welfare schemes have come to a grinding halt while those promised by the coalition have not taken off while loans are mounting, an indication of financial indiscipline.

He asked the leaders to Stay connected with the cadre at grass root level and must take up people’s issues in the intended manner and measure without any compromise.