Jagan to console police brutality victims tomorrow

Guntur: YSRCP questioned as to what happened to its vision when Dalit and minority youth were beaten up at Tenali.

Speaking to media in Guntur city on Sunday, former minister and YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu said former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Tenali on June 3 to console the victims of police brutality.

An attempted murder case was booked against three youths-John Victor, Doma Rajesh and Sheikh Babulal-- on charges of attacking a constable.

Ambati Rambabu demanded that they should be arrested and produced before court but they were brutally beaten up in full public view to terrorise them.

He said filing false cases against those who question the government has become a norm showing no respect to democracy.

Farmers are not getting MSP to any crop and all sections of people are unhappy with the coalition government, he said.