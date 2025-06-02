Live
- Mandya Tragedy: State DGP Issues Strict Guidelines to Curb Unsafe Vehicle Checks
- Op Sindoor should not be used to derive political mileage
- Essential commodities distribution starts at fair price shops
- ‘Tuk Tuk’ makes big impact; takes OTT by storm with massive viewership
- 25 families from YCP join TDP
- FPIs invest Rs 19,860 cr in May
- India’s aviation sector storms into world’s top 3 markets, creates 7.7 million jobs
- Instagram for iPad in Progress, Meta Gears Up for Late 2024 Launch
- Miss Thailand Crowned 72nd Miss World, Makes History for Her Country
- Jagan flays CM for stopping MDUs
Jagan to console police brutality victims tomorrow
Guntur: YSRCP questioned as to what happened to its vision when Dalit and minority youth were beaten up at Tenali.Speaking to media in Guntur city on...
Guntur: YSRCP questioned as to what happened to its vision when Dalit and minority youth were beaten up at Tenali.
Speaking to media in Guntur city on Sunday, former minister and YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu said former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Tenali on June 3 to console the victims of police brutality.
An attempted murder case was booked against three youths-John Victor, Doma Rajesh and Sheikh Babulal-- on charges of attacking a constable.
Ambati Rambabu demanded that they should be arrested and produced before court but they were brutally beaten up in full public view to terrorise them.
He said filing false cases against those who question the government has become a norm showing no respect to democracy.
Farmers are not getting MSP to any crop and all sections of people are unhappy with the coalition government, he said.