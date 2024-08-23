Jagan vows support to Muslim welfare, to oppose Wakf Bill

Vijayawada: YSRCP president and former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy pledged his continued support for Muslim community’s welfare and promised to oppose the Wakf Bill brought by the Centre, which has raised concerns about land encroachment issues.

Speaking at a meeting with representatives of Muslim organisations at party central office on Thursday, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the YSRCP has always focused on addressing the issues of Muslim minorities. He emphasised that the party has consistently worked for their welfare and development and will continue to support them.

He assured that the concerns raised about the Wakf Bill would be strongly represented by the party’s MPs in Parliament. He also said that MP V Vijayasai Reddy, a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee which is formed to scrutinise the bill, would take lead in presenting their objections in Parliament.

Representatives of Muslim organisations expressed their concerns, stating that over 70 per cent of Wakf lands are currently encroached upon. They stated that the new provisions in the proposed Wakf Bill aim to prevent these lands from being reclaimed by the rightful beneficiaries.

The representatives further said that the new Wakf Bill is designed in a way that could weaken the entire system. They appreciated the YSRCP’s opposition to the Bill and noted that it was only due to the party’s stance that the bill was referred to the JPC by the Central government.

Former MLA from Kurnool Hafeez Khan highlighted the steps taken by the Jagan-led government for the protection of Wakf lands. He explained that making the Wakf Board stronger and putting all the land details online is a big development. He also said that GO No 60 was issued for the first time in the country to stop Wakf land encroachment.

Meanwhile, Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit victims of reactor explosion at a pharma company in Achyutapuram SEZ in Anakapalli district on Friday.