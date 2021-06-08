Jagananna Thodu: Rs 34.92 crore distributed to about 35,000 people in Kadapa

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that Jagananna Thodu scheme is a boon for small traders, artisans etc, in the State.

Speaking after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the second phase of Jagananna Thodu scheme from his camp office on Tuesday, Amzath Basha has said that AP is the only State in the country implementing such an innovative scheme in the interest of street vendors and other weaker sections of people living under Below Poverty Line (BPL).

He said that as many as 34,925 people derive benefit to the tune of Rs 34.92 crore under Jagananna Thodu scheme in Kadapa district. The Deputy Chief Minister recalled that after directly observing the pathetic lifestyle of the weaker sections during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra (PSY), Jagan Mohan Reedy has decided to extend financial support to them for their livelihood.

District Collector Ch Harikiran said that the government was facilitating Rs 10,000 to small traders at zero per cent interest. He urged the beneficiaries to utilise the scheme in a proper way to carry out their business. Saying that Jagananna Thodu scheme is a continuous process, the Collector urged the eligible people to avail the same.

On the occasion, some traders have participated in the video-conference with the Chief Minister and shared their experiences on how they got benefitted from the scheme and thanked him for extending financial help. MLAs P Ravindranath Reddy, M Sudheer Reddy, Kadapa Mayor K Suresh Babu, Agriculture Advisory Council Chairman A Krishna Reddy, Joint Collector Saikanth Varma and others were present.